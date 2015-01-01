Neighborhood Watch

Neighborhood Watch offers the most successful crime prevention program. Working with neighbors and the Stockton Police Department, you can fight crime in our community – before it begins!

Starting a Neighborhood Watch Group

First, talk to your neighbors about starting Neighborhood Watch on your block. If 70% (10-15 households) of your neighbors are interested, call the Stockton Police Community Services Section about a Neighborhood Watch Group in. We will help you choose a date for your first meeting and provide invitations to distribute.

First Meeting – With Police Department

Police Department personnel will talk to you and your neighbors about:

specific crimes occurring in your area,

when and how to use 9-1-1,

home security, and

general crime prevention tips.

The group will also elect a captain and a co-captain at this meeting.

Second Meeting – With Fire Department

Stockton Fire Department personnel will discuss household hazard and safety tips.

Next Steps

Free Placards

Members of a Neighborhood Watch Group will receive free placards for each household to place in windows.



Neighborhood Watch Signs

Once your group has held its first two meetings and 70% of the neighbors have the placards in place, your Neighborhood Watch Group can purchase a metal Neighborhood Watch sign for a minimal fee.

Signs are purchased through the Police Department and installed by the City of Stockton Public Works Department.

Continue to Meet as a Group

Neighborhood Watch Groups are encouraged to meet at least twice a year after the two initial sessions to discuss any issues on your block or to review materials available through the Police Department's Community Services. A sample of available topics include:

Personal Safety

Auto Theft Prevention

Alarm Systems

Gang Awareness

Traffic Safety

Advisory Board Meetings

Neighborhood Watch members are encouraged to attend monthly Advisory Board meetings by the Stockton Police Department. For meeting dates and times, please contact the Stockton Police Department Community Services.

External Links

There are currently no external links.

This City of Stockton web page last reviewed on --- 10/13/2015